Himachal heavy rain blocks 162 roads, cuts electricity and water
India
Himachal Pradesh got hit hard by heavy rain on Friday, blocking 162 roads statewide.
Mandi district took the biggest hit with 56 closures, including parts of the busy Chandigarh-Manali Highway.
Kullu, Chamba, Sirmaur, and Shimla also saw major roadblocks.
The downpour didn't just stop traffic: 105 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) and 73 water supply schemes were knocked out too.
IMD alerts pause Kinner Kailash Yatra
The IMD has put out an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Sirmaur on August 10, and Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, and Sirmaur on August 11 (so maybe rethink those travel plans).
A yellow alert is already up for several districts until August 11.
The bad weather also paused the Kinner Kailash Yatra.