Himachal heavy rain blocks 162 roads, cuts electricity and water

The IMD has put out an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Sirmaur on August 10, and Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, and Sirmaur on August 11 (so maybe rethink those travel plans).

A yellow alert is already up for several districts until August 11.

The bad weather also paused the Kinner Kailash Yatra.