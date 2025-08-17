Himachal: Heavy rains trigger flash floods, landslides; over 300 roads blocked

257 lives lost in rain-related incidents since June

The ongoing rains have damaged more than 500 power transformers and 145 water supply systems, leaving many people without electricity or clean water.

Since June 20, at least 257 lives have been lost in rain-related incidents, including 133 deaths from landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, and 124 from road accidents.

With bridges washed away and some communities cut off entirely, officials warn things could get worse if the heavy rain continues.

If you're in or heading to Himachal right now, it's best to avoid risky routes until things settle down.