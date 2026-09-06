Himachal monsoon 9% below normal, IMD forecasts localized light-to-moderate rain
Himachal Pradesh's monsoon has been drier than usual this year, with rainfall about 9% below average, 588.3mm instead of the usual 648.1mm between June and early September.
The IMD says monsoon activity will likely weaken in the coming days, so only localized light to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places over some parts of the plains and low and mid hills in the upcoming week.
Himachal damages 1242cr, Lahaul-Spiti 61% deficit
Rainfall hasn't been the same everywhere: Lahaul-Spiti faced a big shortfall (61% deficit), while Shimla actually got a bit more rain than normal.
Some areas saw roads blocked and water supplies hit, with damages across the state adding up to ₹1,242 crore.
Meanwhile, high-altitude spots are set to stay mostly dry on September 8 and 9, and temperatures could climb by a couple of degrees, so don't pack away your summer clothes just yet!