Heavy snowfall near Atal Tunnel leaves over 1,000 vehicles stranded
What's the story
A sudden spell of heavy snowfall near Manali has left over 1,000 vehicles stranded near the Atal Tunnel's south portal in the Kullu district. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when heavy snowfall started in the higher reaches around Manali. As the snowfall intensified in the evening, roads leading to the tunnel and nearby tourist routes became extremely slippery, causing several vehicles to lose traction causing a traffic gridlock.
Rescue efforts
Police deployed teams to manage traffic
Upon learning of the situation, Manali Police quickly deployed teams to the spot. The police started directing vehicles back toward Manali to ease congestion and avert accidents. Officers were stationed at several spots on affected routes to manage traffic and guide drivers safely. Many of the stranded vehicles belonged to tourists who had headed out for sightseeing in Lahaul Valley before the weather turned.
Traffic update
All police personnel on-site coordinating rescue operations
Manali DSP KD Sharma confirmed that over 1,000 vehicles were stranded near the tunnel's south portal due to heavy snowfall. He said all police personnel have been on-site for hours coordinating rescue and traffic management operations. Police teams are working continuously to clear traffic congestion and help travelers return safely. The rescue operations have been underway for several hours now.
Snow clearance
BRO, other agencies roped in to clear snow
Authorities have sought the help of the Border Roads Organisation and other agencies to clear snow from affected roads. Heavy machinery, soil, and chemical solutions like urea may be used to restore safe driving conditions. Clearing snow quickly is essential to get stranded vehicles moving again and prevent further traffic build-up in the mountainous region. Police officials have urged tourists and drivers to remain patient during rescue operations.
Additional incident
40 tourists rescued from Jalori Pass
In a separate incident, around 40 tourists were stranded at Jalori Pass in Kullu district due to the same snowfall. Banjar Police teams carried out a successful rescue operation, ensuring all stranded tourists returned safely. Authorities have advised caution while traveling in mountainous areas and staying updated on weather conditions before heading to high-altitude destinations.