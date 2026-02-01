Himachal panchayati raj institutions deemed dissolved, committees in charge
Himachal Pradesh has deemed its elected panchayati raj institutions dissolved as of January 31, 2026, except for Gram Panchayats and Panchayat Samitis in Keylong sub-division (Lahaul-Spiti), Pangi sub-division (Chamba) and four Gram Panchayats in Kullu, since their term ended and elections got pushed back due to disaster management rules.
Now, instead of local representatives, government-appointed committees are running over 3,500 village and district councils that represent more than 55 lakh voters.
Opposition leader calls it a blow to grassroots democracy
This change, Jai Ram Thakur said, means more than 30,000 elected representatives will become ineffective—until elections are held.
One opposition leader isn't happy; Jai Ram Thakur called it a blow to grassroots democracy and Gandhi's vision for villages.
For most areas, officials are in charge for now—except a few remote spots where elected bodies remain.