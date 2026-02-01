Himachal panchayati raj institutions deemed dissolved, committees in charge India Feb 01, 2026

Himachal Pradesh has deemed its elected panchayati raj institutions dissolved as of January 31, 2026, except for Gram Panchayats and Panchayat Samitis in Keylong sub-division (Lahaul-Spiti), Pangi sub-division (Chamba) and four Gram Panchayats in Kullu, since their term ended and elections got pushed back due to disaster management rules.

Now, instead of local representatives, government-appointed committees are running over 3,500 village and district councils that represent more than 55 lakh voters.