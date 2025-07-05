Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Himachal pioneers Aadhaar-based face authentication for ration distribution
Himachal Pradesh just became the first state in India to use Aadhaar-based facial recognition (FaceAuth) for handing out rations.
Instead of old-school OTPs or fingerprints— which could fail due to SMS issues or mismatches—shop owners now use a smartphone app to quickly verify people with just a camera.
How it works
This move, led by the state's Digital Technologies and Governance Department, is all about making ration collection faster and smoother.
According to Gokul Butail, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, FaceAuth should help ensure everyone gets their rations on time and without any hassle.
It's a big step toward using tech to improve public services—and could inspire other states to follow suit.