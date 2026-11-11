Himachal Police recover 88.7% of 1,328 missing persons in 2026
From January to September 2026, Himachal Pradesh Police tracked down 1,172 out of 1,328 missing people, an impressive 88.7% success rate.
Their efforts ramped up after a Supreme Court order in May made it mandatory to file FIRs right away in such cases.
Still, 156 people are yet to be found.
Recovered cases: 722 adults, 470 children
Of the cases registered during these nine months, 722 adults and 470 children were found.
About one in five missing persons were located within a day; another fifth turned up between one and three days later.
Nearly half took more than three days to trace.
Himachal Police launch protocols, urge reporting
Since June, police have rolled out new protocols for faster FIR registration and better search coordination, especially for children.
They're also urging people to report missing persons, particularly children, without delay.