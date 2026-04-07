Himachal Pradesh ambulance strike targets Medswan Foundation over unpaid wages
India
Emergency medical help in Himachal Pradesh has hit a major pause: about 1,300 ambulance workers are on strike, leaving ambulance services severely disrupted.
The protest, led by their employees' association, is aimed at Medswan Foundation over unpaid wages and broken agreements.
The strike is expected to last until April 11, with only minimal backup from government staff.
Union demands ₹15,000 wage and benefits
The ambulance staff are asking for a fair deal: a minimum monthly wage of ₹15,000 as ordered by a court in 2018, proper EPF contributions, paid leave, and jobs back for colleagues who were allegedly let go over union activity.
While the union says it regrets the disruption for patients, it is standing firm that following labor laws is nonnegotiable.