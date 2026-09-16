Himachal Pradesh apple arrivals fall 44% amid unpredictable weather
India
Himachal Pradesh's apple market arrivals have dropped by approximately 44% this year, with only 9.5 million boxes reaching markets so far, way down from last year's over 35 million boxes.
Unpredictable weather, including not enough cold, sudden rains, and hailstorms, has hurt both the quality and quantity of apples.
Himachal Pradesh growers moving orchards uphill
With lower-altitude orchards struggling, many growers are moving their farms higher up where the climate is kinder.
Even though fewer apples are being picked, good-quality apples are fetching approximately ₹1,800 to ₹2,800 per box, helping farmers cope.
The state is also pushing for new strategies like planting new apple varieties and studying long-term solutions to keep Himachal's apple economy strong in a changing climate.