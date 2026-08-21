Himachal Pradesh bans production storage and sale of fake paneer
India
Himachal Pradesh just banned the production, storage, and sale of fake paneer made with non-dairy fats like vegetable oil.
The order, announced by Food Safety Commissioner Ashish Singhmar on August 21, will last one year and aims to make sure what you're eating is actually real paneer.
Businesses barred from calling non-dairy paneer
Food safety checks found some suppliers selling mislabeled products and skipping important records.
Now, businesses can't call anything paneer unless it's made from dairy.
Restaurants have to be upfront if they use non-dairy alternatives in their dishes.
Food officers can check kitchens, take samples, and even destroy fake products or take legal action if rules aren't followed.