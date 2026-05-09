Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 results expected by May 10
India
If you're waiting on your Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 results, the wait's nearly over: HPBOSE is expected to announce them between May 6 and May 10.
Results usually drop in the morning or afternoon, so keep an eye out.
All you need is your roll number to check your score on hpbose.org.
Use HPBOSE site or NDTV Education
You can view your result either on the HPBOSE website or through NDTV Education (ndtv.com/education).
Just head to the results section, pick "Himachal Board Class 10 Exam Results 2026," enter your roll number, and hit submit.
If the main site is slow, DigiLocker or SMS options are handy backups.
Once results are live, you can also download your provisional mark sheet; just make sure you've got a steady internet connection!