Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 results expected by May 10 India May 09, 2026

If you're waiting on your Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 results, the wait's nearly over: HPBOSE is expected to announce them between May 6 and May 10.

Results usually drop in the morning or afternoon, so keep an eye out.

All you need is your roll number to check your score on hpbose.org.