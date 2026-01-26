Himachal Pradesh braces for heavy snow and rain from January 26 India Jan 26, 2026

Heads up if you're in Himachal Pradesh or planning a trip—heavy snowfall and rain are on the way from the night of January 26 through the morning of January 28.

The Meteorological Department says a western disturbance will bring widespread rain to lower areas and light to moderate snowfall in the high hill and adjoining mid-hill regions, with isolated heavier spells possible and temperatures dropping by up to 8°C.

Popular spots like Shimla, Manali, Kufri, and Solang Valley may see a few spells of light to moderate snowfall or rainfall, with isolated heavier spells possible.