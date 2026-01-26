Himachal Pradesh braces for heavy snow and rain from January 26
Heads up if you're in Himachal Pradesh or planning a trip—heavy snowfall and rain are on the way from the night of January 26 through the morning of January 28.
The Meteorological Department says a western disturbance will bring widespread rain to lower areas and light to moderate snowfall in the high hill and adjoining mid-hill regions, with isolated heavier spells possible and temperatures dropping by up to 8°C.
Popular spots like Shimla, Manali, Kufri, and Solang Valley may see a few spells of light to moderate snowfall or rainfall, with isolated heavier spells possible.
Why bother?
Travel could get tricky—orange alerts are out for isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall in Chamba, Kullu, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti, while hailstorms and strong winds (up to 70km/h!) may hit other districts.
Authorities have already restricted non-4x4 vehicles in some tourist zones; earlier traffic jams and blocked roads have been reported.
If you have plans or live nearby, it's best to keep an eye on updates and avoid non-essential travel during this snowy stretch.