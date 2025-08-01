Himachal Pradesh could 'vanish' if environmental damage continues: SC
The Supreme Court just gave a blunt reality check: if the current pace of environmental damage in Himachal Pradesh doesn't slow down, the state could literally "vanish in thin air."
The court made it clear—making money can't come before taking care of nature.
Both state and central governments have been told to step up fast against climate risks and out-of-control development.
Human actions behind mess
It's not just bad luck or natural forces—human actions are at the heart of this mess.
Projects like big dams, road building, deforestation, and rapid urban growth are triggering landslides and disasters.
Building in sensitive spots like river basins without proper checks is only making things worse.
Court wants action plan from state government
With tourism booming and infrastructure popping up without enough safety measures, the court wants a solid action plan from the Himachal government within four weeks.
They're also pushing for experts to be part of future decisions.
The next update on this is set for August 25, 2025.