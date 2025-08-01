Himachal Pradesh could 'vanish' if environmental damage continues: SC India Aug 01, 2025

The Supreme Court just gave a blunt reality check: if the current pace of environmental damage in Himachal Pradesh doesn't slow down, the state could literally "vanish in thin air."

The court made it clear—making money can't come before taking care of nature.

Both state and central governments have been told to step up fast against climate risks and out-of-control development.