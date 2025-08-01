Tirupati temple to come up in Guwahati? Here's the truth

TTD wants to build a Sri Venkateswara temple in Guwahati and has asked Assam's Chief Minister for five acres of land. The goal? To bring the spiritual vibe of Tirupati and boost Hindu cultural values in the northeast. The idea was discussed during a recent meeting between TTD's chairman and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

CM Sarma promises full support CM Sarma has promised full support, saying the state will provide land for this "magnificent spiritual center."

He hopes the new temple will celebrate Assam's religious roots—like those at Kamakhya Devi—and help unite devotees from all over the northeast.

TTD's expansion plans This isn't just about one temple—TTD is on a mission to expand across India and abroad.

They've set aside over ₹5,200 crore for new temples, with committees already scouting global locations as well.