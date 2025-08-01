Next Article
Peon arrested for serving urine to boss instead of water
A bizarre incident in Odisha's Gajapati district has led to a peon's arrest after he allegedly handed his senior officer a bottle of urine instead of water at the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department office on July 23.
The accused, Siba Narayan Nayak, worked under Assistant Executive Engineer Sachin Gouda.
Gouda felt unwell and was hospitalized
Gouda unknowingly drank from the bottle and quickly felt unwell, leading to his hospitalization. Tests confirmed the liquid was contaminated with urine.
After recovering, Gouda filed a complaint and Nayak was arrested.
The case has sparked concerns about workplace safety, and authorities are now investigating why this happened.