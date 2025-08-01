Next Article
No rush in India-US tariff talks, says Piyush Goyal
India isn't backing down in its trade tariff discussions with the US, sticking to its "Viksit Bharat" and "Atmanirbhar" approach.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal made it clear there's no rush or outside pressure—India will negotiate on its own terms.
The next round of talks is set for August 25.
India negotiating from a place of strength
With India now the world's fifth-largest economy, it's negotiating from a place of strength.
Recent deals like the one with the UK show India's focus on what works best for its people—like continuing to buy affordable oil, even if there are US penalties.
Meanwhile, India isn't worried about the US giving tariff breaks to Pakistan or Bangladesh and doesn't plan on making concessions around agriculture or letting in genetically modified foods.