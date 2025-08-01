No rush in India-US tariff talks, says Piyush Goyal

India negotiating from a place of strength

With India now the world's fifth-largest economy, it's negotiating from a place of strength.

Recent deals like the one with the UK show India's focus on what works best for its people—like continuing to buy affordable oil, even if there are US penalties.

Meanwhile, India isn't worried about the US giving tariff breaks to Pakistan or Bangladesh and doesn't plan on making concessions around agriculture or letting in genetically modified foods.