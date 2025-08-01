Next Article
UP kids eat pesticide thinking it's 'chooran'
Eight kids at an anganwadi in Aakapur village, UP, landed in the hospital on Friday after accidentally eating pesticide.
It happened when a girl brought what she thought was 'chooran' (a tangy herbal powder) from home and shared it with her friends—soon after, everyone started feeling sick and the staff jumped into action.
All kids are now out of danger
The anganwadi team quickly called the police and rushed the kids to a local health center, then to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College for extra care.
Circle Officer Rajiv Dwivedi said doctors have checked on them and thankfully, all are now "out of danger."
This whole episode really shows how fast action can make all the difference in emergencies.