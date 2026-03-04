Himachal Pradesh government to issue helpline for people stranded abroad
With tensions rising in the Middle East, about 50,000 people from Himachal Pradesh are currently stranded in Gulf countries.
To help them out, the state government said it will issue a dedicated contact number—so anyone stuck can check in, ask for help, or get connected with family back home.
MEA, MHA roped in for evacuation
The government isn't stopping at just a phone line—they're teaming up with India's Ministry of External Affairs and Home Affairs to find ways to bring everyone home safely.
Even though some flight routes are closed, officials say they're working on alternative plans and making sure support is there for anyone who needs it.