Himachal Pradesh High Court: married daughters can inherit parental land
India
Big win for gender equality: The Himachal Pradesh High Court just ruled that married daughters have the same right as sons to inherit land from their parents.
This comes after a woman was denied her late father's land because officials claimed the Nautor Land Rules blocked married daughters from inheriting.
Court: Married daughters are equal heirs
The court made it clear: Nautor Land Rules do not actually stop married daughters from getting their share, and any government circulars saying otherwise do not hold up.
This decision reinforces that married daughters are equal legal heirs under the Hindu Succession Act, making sure they are not left out when it comes to family property.