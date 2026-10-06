Himachal Pradesh High Court rules married daughters inherit nautor land
Big news from Himachal Pradesh: the High Court just ruled that being married doesn't stop a daughter from inheriting land given to her family by the government.
This all started when Shanti, whose father got land under the Nautor Land Rules, 1968, in 1972, was told she couldn't claim it because she's married.
The court disagreed and sided with her.
High Court sets aside 1980 clarification
The judges made it clear: there's nothing in the Nautor Land Rules that blocks married daughters from inheriting.
They even tossed out an old 1980 clarification that tried to add this restriction, saying only actual laws can decide these rights.
Now, officials have been asked to preferably complete the exercise within two months to reconsider Shanti's application.
It's a strong reminder that a daughter's right to inherit shouldn't depend on her marital status unless the law specifically says so.