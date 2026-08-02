Himachal Pradesh hit by heavy rain, 102 roads closed
Himachal Pradesh has been hit hard by heavy rain and landslides, closing 102 roads as of Saturday.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for more rain till August 7, so things could stay tricky for a while.
Along with roadblocks, the weather has knocked out water supply schemes and electricity transformers in several spots.
Mandi district leads with 43 closures
Mandi is feeling it the most, with 43 roads closed there alone.
Kullu and Shimla aren't far behind, facing 33 and 11 closures each.
Other districts like Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaur, and Una have also been affected.
Teams are working to get things back on track as quickly as possible.
Himachal July rainfall 8% above normal
July saw Himachal getting about 8% more rain than normal: 275.6mm compared to the usual average of 255.9mm.
Pandoh got the heaviest downpour in the last day (45mm), while temperatures ranged from chilly nights in Bharmaur (10 Celsius) to warm days in Una (32.6 Celsius).