Himachal Pradesh is India's most welcoming region: Here's why
India
Himachal Pradesh just snagged the title of India's Most Welcoming Region for the third year straight, according to Booking.com's Traveller Review Awards.
Even cooler? It landed fifth worldwide—making it the only Indian state on the global top 10 list, ahead of favorites like Kerala and Goa.
Homestays and local experiences
If you're looking for travel inspo or just love good vibes, Himachal is setting a new standard.
Bir, in Kangra district, held onto its crown as India's Most Welcoming City, while places like McLeod Ganj and Manali also made waves.
The real secret? Homestays in rural Himachal are giving travelers a taste of local life—think home-cooked meals and genuine hospitality.
India saw an increase in Traveller Review Award winners this year.