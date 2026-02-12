Himachal Pradesh is India's most welcoming region: Here's why

Homestays and local experiences

If you're looking for travel inspo or just love good vibes, Himachal is setting a new standard.

Bir, in Kangra district, held onto its crown as India's Most Welcoming City, while places like McLeod Ganj and Manali also made waves.

The real secret? Homestays in rural Himachal are giving travelers a taste of local life—think home-cooked meals and genuine hospitality.

India saw an increase in Traveller Review Award winners this year.