Himachal Pradesh issues orange alert for heavy rain this Saturday

Himachal records 26% above normal rainfall

Rainfall has been intense lately: Guler (Kangra) got 45.6mm since Monday evening; Sarahan and Sundernagar weren't far behind.

Overall, the state saw 26% more rain than usual from July one to seven. Kinnaur really stood out with a massive 161% above-normal rainfall; Lahaul-Spiti had 40% more than average too.

Thunderstorms and lightning have hit places like Shimla and Bhuntar as well, so expect some disruptions to daily life until things settle down.