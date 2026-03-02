Himachal Pradesh just had 1 of its driest Februarys ever India Mar 02, 2026

Himachal Pradesh just had one of its driest Februarys ever, with rainfall down by 86%—only 14.7mm instead of the usual 101.8mm.

Every district was hit, but Solan and Sirmaur saw especially big shortfalls, both missing over 90% of their typical rain.

Even looking at January and February together, the state is still way below normal.