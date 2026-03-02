Himachal Pradesh just had 1 of its driest Februarys ever
Himachal Pradesh just had one of its driest Februarys ever, with rainfall down by 86%—only 14.7mm instead of the usual 101.8mm.
Every district was hit, but Solan and Sirmaur saw especially big shortfalls, both missing over 90% of their typical rain.
Even looking at January and February together, the state is still way below normal.
Farmers, hydropower output at risk
This dry spell isn't just a weather stat—it could mean less water in reservoirs, lower hydropower output, and trouble for farmers counting on rain for their crops.
It's a big shift after January actually saw more rain than usual.
With the forecast staying mostly dry into March, people across Himachal are keeping an eye on what comes next.