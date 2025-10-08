Next Article
Himachal Pradesh landslide: 16 dead, rescue ops continue
India
A landslide hit Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening, leaving 16 people dead after a private bus was buried by debris during heavy rain.
Rescue teams worked through tough conditions, facing mudslides and poor visibility, but managed to continue their search into Wednesday morning.
PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh compensation for each victim's family
With the death toll confirmed at 16 after a child's body was found on October 8, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has called for an official inquiry, highlighting the need to rethink development in disaster-prone areas.
Prime Minister Modi announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for the injured.
President Murmu and other leaders shared their condolences over the tragedy.