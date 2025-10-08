Himachal Pradesh landslide: 16 dead, rescue ops continue

PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh compensation for each victim's family

With the death toll confirmed at 16 after a child's body was found on October 8, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has called for an official inquiry, highlighting the need to rethink development in disaster-prone areas.

Prime Minister Modi announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for the injured.

President Murmu and other leaders shared their condolences over the tragedy.