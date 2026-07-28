Himachal Pradesh monsoon leaves 15 dead, blocks over 100 roads
India
Monsoon rains have hit Himachal Pradesh hard this July, causing landslides and blocking more than 100 roads.
Since June 30, 15 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, most of them due to landslides, with Lahaul and Spiti district seeing the highest number of casualties.
Himachal power outages, water schemes down
Essential services are struggling too: water supply schemes are down in several areas, and power outages have been widespread (though repairs are underway).
Mandi and Kullu districts have seen the most road closures, while emergency teams are working nonstop to clear debris and restore basic services despite ongoing rain.