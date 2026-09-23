Himachal Pradesh permits 24 hours commercial operations for 1 year from publication (from Sep 23, 2026 until Sep 23, 2027)
India
Big news for night owls and business owners: Himachal Pradesh is letting shops and commercial establishments stay open all day and night for one year from publication (until Sep 23, 2027).
The move, announced by the department of labor, employment and overseas placement, aims to make business smoother and give everyone more flexibility.
But don't worry, rules about employee hours, overtime, safety, and weekly offs still apply.
Night shift safety guidelines for women
Women employees working during night shifts under this new rule, employers have to follow guidelines issued by the state government to keep them safe.
The changes kick in right away and will be in place for a full year.