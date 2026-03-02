Himachal Pradesh Police raid 145 locations in anti-drug campaign
India
This week, Himachal Pradesh Police launched a big crackdown on drug trafficking, raiding 145 locations across every district as part of the Anti-Chitta Abhiyaan.
Officers seized over 400g of charas, nearly 20g of chitta (heroin), and more than 120g of poppy husk during these coordinated searches.
Police promise to keep informants' identities confidential
Police have registered six cases under the NDPS Act and four under the Excise Act.
Every step—from searches to arrests—was carefully recorded for transparency.
The department says it's stepping up its zero-tolerance approach and is encouraging people to report any drug-related activity by calling 112, promising to keep informants' identities confidential.