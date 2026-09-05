Himachal Pradesh rains shut 87 roads, IMD warns Kangra Sirmaur

Himachal Pradesh is dealing with major travel disruptions after rainfall shut down 87 roads as of September 5, 2026.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Kangra and Sirmaur districts on yellow alert for more rain, with Nahan seeing the highest rainfall.

A landslide near Kumarhatti-Mitiyan has blocked the Nalagarh-Shimla route, sending commuters onto alternate paths.