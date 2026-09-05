Himachal Pradesh rains shut 87 roads, IMD warns Kangra Sirmaur
Himachal Pradesh is dealing with major travel disruptions after rainfall shut down 87 roads as of September 5, 2026.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Kangra and Sirmaur districts on yellow alert for more rain, with Nahan seeing the highest rainfall.
A landslide near Kumarhatti-Mitiyan has blocked the Nalagarh-Shimla route, sending commuters onto alternate paths.
Himachal rain-related incidents kill 108, ₹1,237cr
Mandi district tops the list with 37 road closures, while Kullu and Kangra have also been hit hard.
The rains have damaged power transformers and water supply schemes across the state.
Since the monsoon season began in late June, rain-related incidents have sadly claimed 108 lives and caused ₹1,237 crore in damages.
Rain is expected to continue until at least September 10.