Himachal Pradesh revives state lottery aiming for 50cr revenue
Himachal Pradesh is restarting its state-run lottery around Diwali, if the schedule holds, hoping to collect ₹50 crore a year in annual revenue.
The government gave the green light on July 31, inspired by Kerala and Punjab's lottery success stories: Kerala earned ₹13,582 crore from lotteries in the last financial year!
Tender requires 10cr fee 30cr deposit
This time, tickets will be sold both online and offline.
Only one selling agent will be picked through a tender process: they'll need to pay an annual ₹10 crore license fee, increasing by 5% each year, put down ₹30 crore as security, and provide a minimum guaranteed amount (MGA) of ₹6 crore per year.
There'll be a maximum of 12 daily draws plus three big festival bumper draws each year.
Everything will run under strict digital rules for transparency.
Himachal Pradesh reintroduces lotteries with controls
The state banned lotteries in 1999 over social concerns but is bringing them back with tighter controls and tech upgrades.
The goal: raise much-needed funds while keeping things fair and above board.