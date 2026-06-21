Himachal Pradesh rolls out 'Green to Gold' cannabis licensing scheme
Himachal Pradesh is rolling out its "Green to Gold" initiative, aiming to generate additional revenue of ₹1,000 crore to over ₹2,000 crore annually, once fully scaled, by regulating licensed cannabis cultivation for industrial and medicinal purposes.
The state just updated its rules so farmers can grow cannabis and turn it into products like hempcrete (an eco-friendly building material), textiles, and ayurvedic medicines.
Himachal Pradesh plan could generate ₹1,000-2,000cr
This move could generate additional revenue of ₹1,000 crore to over ₹2,000 crore annually, once fully scaled, while helping farmers grow a climate-resilient crop that uses one-half the water of cotton.
Industrial hemp will help reduce crop losses from wildlife and create new jobs.
Licenses will be tightly controlled to prevent misuse, with Himachal hoping this push makes it the most prosperous state by 2032.