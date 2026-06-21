Himachal Pradesh rolls out 'Green to Gold' cannabis licensing scheme

Himachal Pradesh plan could generate ₹1,000-2,000cr

This move could generate additional revenue of ₹1,000 crore to over ₹2,000 crore annually, once fully scaled, while helping farmers grow a climate-resilient crop that uses one-half the water of cotton.

Industrial hemp will help reduce crop losses from wildlife and create new jobs.

Licenses will be tightly controlled to prevent misuse, with Himachal hoping this push makes it the most prosperous state by 2032.