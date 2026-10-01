Himachal Pradesh seeks ₹3,200cr from Centre after ₹3,400cr monsoon damage
Himachal Pradesh was hit hard by recent monsoon-related losses, racking up around ₹3,400 crore in damage, mostly to roads and bridges.
The state has asked the central government for ₹3,200 crore to help with recovery.
A central team has already started visiting affected districts like Chamba and Kangra to see the damage firsthand.
Monsoon deaths hit 380 in Himachal
Monsoon-related losses have sadly claimed 380 lives. Departments handling public works and water supply took big financial hits too.
Officials say Himachal needs more than just emergency funds: they're asking for ₹1,000 crore every year from the Center to help prevent future disasters, given how fragile the region is.
World Bank approves $245m Himachal project
On top of government aid, the World Bank has approved a $245 million project to help Himachal recover and build stronger infrastructure so it's better prepared for future climate challenges.