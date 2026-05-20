Himachal Pradesh sees extreme heat, Una at 43.4 degrees Celsius

IMD warns 2-3°C rise in Himachal

The India Meteorological Department says things are about to get even hotter, with temperatures expected to climb by another 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the next few days.

Kangra and Solan districts are on yellow alert for heat wave conditions on May 20 and 21.

Farmers are being reminded to stay hydrated and avoid direct heat exposure, while farmers should keep an eye on their crops, water them in the evening, and use straw mulch to help keep moisture in the soil.