Himachal Pradesh sees extreme heat, Una at 43.4 degrees Celsius
Himachal Pradesh just had a seriously hot Tuesday: Una topped out at 43.4 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest spot in the state on Tuesday.
Neri and Sundernagar felt the heat too, hitting 41.2 degrees Celsius and 38.6 degrees Celsius.
Even Shimla and Dharamshala saw unusually high temperatures, both several degrees above their normal.
IMD warns 2-3°C rise in Himachal
The India Meteorological Department says things are about to get even hotter, with temperatures expected to climb by another 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the next few days.
Kangra and Solan districts are on yellow alert for heat wave conditions on May 20 and 21.
Farmers are being reminded to stay hydrated and avoid direct heat exposure, while farmers should keep an eye on their crops, water them in the evening, and use straw mulch to help keep moisture in the soil.
Showers possible statewide on May 22
Most places in plain areas will stay dry except on May 22, but there's a chance of light rain in hill regions, and statewide showers could arrive on May 22 if you're hoping for some cool-down.