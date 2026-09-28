Himachal Pradesh sees fresh high altitude snowfall and light rain
Himachal Pradesh just got a wintry makeover: fresh snowfall in high-altitude spots like Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur has turned places like Chitkul and Kaza white, while lower towns such as Dharamshala and Mandi have seen light rain.
The chilly weather has brought temperatures down all across the state.
Himachal Pradesh sees 61 roads blocked
The wet weather isn't just about cozy vibes: 61 roads are currently blocked, with Lahaul-Spiti facing the worst of it.
A mudflow on NH-05 caused some traffic headaches but has been cleared up.
Rain is expected to be light to moderate on September 28 and 29, with light rain in middle hill areas on September 30, before dry weather from October 1 to 3.
Himachal records 27% September rainfall deficit
Despite all this recent action, Himachal is actually running a 27% rainfall deficit for September (Lahaul-Spiti is down by a massive 95%), and the whole monsoon season saw less rain than usual.
Even Shimla and Kalpa are cooler than normal for this time of year.