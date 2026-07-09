Himachal Pradesh suspends mining until September as monsoon causes damage
Himachal Pradesh is dealing with serious disruptions after days of heavy monsoon rain.
Roads and bridges have been damaged, at least one village is cut off, and the state has now put a pause on all mining until September as a safety step.
The government says these moves are to keep people safe and manage emergencies while the bad weather continues.
Retaining wall collapses hit Himachal districts
Retaining wall collapses caused by heavy rain have damaged cars in Shimla, submerged a bridge in Kinnaur, and blocked a highway in Solan district, though teams are working nonstop to clear things up.
With rivers swelling in Sirmaur district, schools had to shut down for safety.
A yellow alert for more rain is out until July 15, so everyone is being asked to stay cautious while emergency crews stay on high alert.