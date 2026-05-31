Himachal Pradesh taxi feared fallen into gorge, 8 tourists missing
India
Eight tourists, including two families and their driver, are missing in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district after their taxi was feared to have fallen into a gorge on Friday.
The group was out sightseeing near Dalhousie but didn't return as planned; GPS showed their vehicle stuck in one spot for an extended period, raising alarms.
Rescue hampered, CM Sukhu pledges help
Rescue teams, police, and the National Disaster Response Force are searching the remote area, but rough terrain and no mobile signal are making things difficult.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called the situation "extremely heartbreaking" and promised all possible help for the families.