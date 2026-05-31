Himachal Pradesh taxi feared fallen into gorge, 8 tourists missing India May 31, 2026

Eight tourists, including two families and their driver, are missing in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district after their taxi was feared to have fallen into a gorge on Friday.

The group was out sightseeing near Dalhousie but didn't return as planned; GPS showed their vehicle stuck in one spot for an extended period, raising alarms.