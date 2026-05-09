Himachal Pradesh to borrow ₹500cr amid revenue deficit grant loss
Himachal Pradesh is planning to borrow ₹500 crore through government securities as it deals with a major cash crunch.
The money troubles started after the central government pulled back the Revenue Deficit Grant, which means the state will lose about ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 crore every year from 2026 to 2031.
Right now, Himachal's total debt has hit ₹110,500 crore.
Himachal delays salaries, BJP blames Congress
To cut costs, the state is delaying salaries for officials and elected leaders for 20% and 50%.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says borrowing is within safe limits and promises to make Himachal self-reliant by 2027.
On the other side, BJP leaders are blaming Congress for "deeply alarming and unfortunate chapter in the history of the state" financial mismanagement, pointing out that loans are now needed just to pay salaries, pensions, and daily operational expenses.