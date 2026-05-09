Himachal Pradesh to borrow ₹500cr amid revenue deficit grant loss

Himachal delays salaries, BJP blames Congress

To cut costs, the state is delaying salaries for officials and elected leaders for 20% and 50%.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says borrowing is within safe limits and promises to make Himachal self-reliant by 2027.

On the other side, BJP leaders are blaming Congress for "deeply alarming and unfortunate chapter in the history of the state" financial mismanagement, pointing out that loans are now needed just to pay salaries, pensions, and daily operational expenses.