Himachal Pradesh to charge higher tolls for out-of-state vehicles

Private cars and commercial vehicle toll charges explained

Private cars, SUVs, jeeps, and vans from outside Himachal will now pay ₹100 to ₹170 instead of ₹70.

Minibusses jump from ₹180 to ₹320, while commercial busses go up from ₹320 to ₹600.

Heavy goods vehicles will be charged ₹900 (up from ₹720), and tractors will pay ₹100 instead of the earlier ₹70.

Double-axle trucks are reported to stay at ₹570, though some sources indicate they could be charged ₹100.