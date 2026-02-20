Himachal Pradesh to charge higher tolls for out-of-state vehicles
Visiting Himachal Pradesh by car after April 1, 2026? Get ready to pay higher tolls if your vehicle isn't registered in the state.
The government is bumping up rates at 55 entry points to help cover lost funds, and it's all part of their new Toll Policy.
Private cars and commercial vehicle toll charges explained
Private cars, SUVs, jeeps, and vans from outside Himachal will now pay ₹100 to ₹170 instead of ₹70.
Minibusses jump from ₹180 to ₹320, while commercial busses go up from ₹320 to ₹600.
Heavy goods vehicles will be charged ₹900 (up from ₹720), and tractors will pay ₹100 instead of the earlier ₹70.
Double-axle trucks are reported to stay at ₹570, though some sources indicate they could be charged ₹100.
FASTag will be mandatory at major barriers
FASTag will be mandatory at major barriers like Parwanoo and Garamora, with contractors required to install FASTag-enabled systems within 15 days of toll barrier allotment.
Toll collection rights are moving online with auctions starting at a base bid of ₹5 crore.
Some tourism operators aren't thrilled—they worry these changes might keep visitors from places like Punjab or Delhi away.