Himachal Pradesh to get rain, snow after unusual heat spell

Relief in sight after record dry and hot February

The state just recorded one of its driest Februaries ever, with temperatures soaring way above normal—think Shimla at 25°C (10 degrees higher than usual!).

This round of rain and snow should cool things down by up to 8°C in the high hills and adjoining mid hills over the next 2-3 days, offering some relief in those areas—even though the rest of March is still expected to be hotter and drier than usual.