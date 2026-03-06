Himachal Pradesh to get rain, snow after unusual heat spell
India
After weeks of unusual heat and barely any rain, Himachal Pradesh is set for a weather twist.
The IMD says light rain and snow are coming to the high hills from March 7-10, thanks to a Western Disturbance moving in from March 6.
Even some mid-hill areas and plains could see showers on March 11.
Relief in sight after record dry and hot February
The state just recorded one of its driest Februaries ever, with temperatures soaring way above normal—think Shimla at 25°C (10 degrees higher than usual!).
This round of rain and snow should cool things down by up to 8°C in the high hills and adjoining mid hills over the next 2-3 days, offering some relief in those areas—even though the rest of March is still expected to be hotter and drier than usual.