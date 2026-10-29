Himachal Pradesh to hire 3,100 teachers for CBSE schools
Big news for students and teachers in Himachal Pradesh: 3,100 new teaching jobs are opening up in government CBSE schools.
The state government just gave the green light on October 28, focusing on bringing in more subject-specific teachers to boost classroom quality.
Out of these, 600 spots are specially set aside for English and math.
Competitive exam recruitment with ₹30,000 monthly
The recruitment will be handled through a competitive exam by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog, with each new teacher earning ₹30,000 per month.
If you're aiming to teach English or math, you'll need to clear the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) first.
Besides those subjects, there are also 2,500 positions up for grabs in areas like Hindi, political science, history, economics, commerce, physical education, biology, and fine arts, so there's something here for just about every aspiring teacher.