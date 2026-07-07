Himachal Pradesh transfers 34 senior officers in statewide reshuffle
Big changes in Himachal Pradesh: the state government just transferred 34 senior officers across departments, including 18 IAS and 16 HPAS officials.
The reshuffle is effective immediately and aims to boost efficiency in everything from finance to city planning.
Dr. Abhishek Jain picks up extra duties as financial commissioner (appeals), while Sudesh Kumar Mokhta (who was waiting for a posting) steps in as secretary (cooperation).
Amarjeet Singh now handles both home and town and country planning and housing.
Rajdeep Singh takes Solan Municipal post
Rajdeep Singh takes over Solan's Municipal Corporation, swapping places with Ekta Kapta, who moves to additional director, medical education and research.
New faces are stepping into key district roles: Priyanshu Khati (Mandi), Ishant Jaswal (Una), and Rupinder Kaur (Bilaspur) are all set as additional deputy commissioners for development.
Meanwhile, Shilpi Beakta becomes additional secretary (public works department) and heads the state election commission, replacing Surjeet Singh who shifts to Kullu for development work.