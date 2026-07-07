Himachal Pradesh transfers 34 senior officers in statewide reshuffle India Jul 07, 2026

Big changes in Himachal Pradesh: the state government just transferred 34 senior officers across departments, including 18 IAS and 16 HPAS officials.

The reshuffle is effective immediately and aims to boost efficiency in everything from finance to city planning.

Dr. Abhishek Jain picks up extra duties as financial commissioner (appeals), while Sudesh Kumar Mokhta (who was waiting for a posting) steps in as secretary (cooperation).

Amarjeet Singh now handles both home and town and country planning and housing.