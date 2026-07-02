Himachal Pradesh up to 8C cooler, IMD warns heavy rain
India
Himachal Pradesh is seeing a strong monsoon spell right now, with the IMD warning about heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 2, 3, 5, and 6.
Daytime temperatures have dropped sharply (some places are up to eight degrees Celsius cooler than usual), so if you're in the state, expect things to feel pretty chilly for July.
Paonta Sahib records 100.4mm rainfall
Paonta Sahib got drenched with the highest rainfall (100.4mm), followed by Kasauli and Dharampur. Thunderstorms have hit several areas too.
The IMD is urging everyone, including tourists, to avoid landslide-prone spots and pay attention to official updates since there's a risk of landslides, flash floods, and roadblocks during this wet week.