Himachal Pradesh up to 8C cooler, IMD warns heavy rain India Jul 02, 2026

Himachal Pradesh is seeing a strong monsoon spell right now, with the IMD warning about heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 2, 3, 5, and 6.

Daytime temperatures have dropped sharply (some places are up to eight degrees Celsius cooler than usual), so if you're in the state, expect things to feel pretty chilly for July.