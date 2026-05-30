Himachal Pradesh warned of hailstorms and thunderstorms through June 5

Himachal pre-monsoon rainfall down 13%

Pandoh saw the most rain at 37.4mm, while Una had the warmest day at 28.8 degrees Celsius and Kukumseri shivered at just 3.9 degrees Celsius.

Despite all this wild weather lately, Himachal's pre-monsoon rainfall is actually down by 13%.

The forecast says most of the state will get below-normal rain from June to September, except for some parts of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and Chamba where more rain is expected.