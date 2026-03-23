Himachal Pradesh weather: Snow, rain, and thunderstorms expected
India
Heads up if you're in Himachal Pradesh: IMD says light rain and even some snow are expected on March 23.
Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi districts are under yellow alerts for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30 to 40km per hour) on March 23 and again on March 26.
Some light showers could pop up between those dates too.
Roads could get tricky
With spring tourism picking up, these weather alerts could mean tricky roads and possible power issues in the hills.
Plus, temperatures have been rising (Una reached 30.2°C) and more ups are coming over the next few days.
If you're planning a trip or live in the area, it's worth keeping an eye on updates so you don't get caught off guard by sudden rain or storms.