Himachal rains block over 166 roads, 3 die in Sirmaur
Himachal Pradesh has been hit hard by heavy rains, leading to landslides and major disruptions across Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, and Mandi.
More than 166 roads are blocked, and key highways such as NH-3 are blocked, and a significant section of National Highway 305 is affected by a landslide.
Sadly, three workers lost their lives at a mining site near Kaffota in Sirmaur after being trapped by a landslide.
Flooding persists despite 7% rainfall deficit
The rain has damaged homes, businesses, and vehicles (especially in Parwanoo and Dharampur) while helping people caught in dangerous spots.
Despite all this flooding, the state is actually facing a 7% rainfall deficit this season.
The weather department says rain should ease up after August 23, but some areas could still see more showers this week.