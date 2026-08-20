Himachal rains block over 166 roads, 3 die in Sirmaur

Himachal Pradesh has been hit hard by heavy rains, leading to landslides and major disruptions across Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, and Mandi.

More than 166 roads are blocked, and key highways such as NH-3 are blocked, and a significant section of National Highway 305 is affected by a landslide.

Sadly, three workers lost their lives at a mining site near Kaffota in Sirmaur after being trapped by a landslide.