Himachal seeks ₹105cr from central government to tackle GLOFs

Himachal Pradesh is asking the central government for ₹105 crore to tackle dangerous glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs).

The plan is to set up early warning systems and add safety measures at key lakes like Ghepan, Vasuki, Kasha Ghad, and Sangla, targeted sites if a flood hits.

₹52 crore would go toward installing tech that warns people early, while the rest focuses on protecting communities downstream.