Himachal seeks ₹105cr from central government to tackle GLOFs
Himachal Pradesh is asking the central government for ₹105 crore to tackle dangerous glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs).
The plan is to set up early warning systems and add safety measures at key lakes like Ghepan, Vasuki, Kasha Ghad, and Sangla, targeted sites if a flood hits.
₹52 crore would go toward installing tech that warns people early, while the rest focuses on protecting communities downstream.
CWC to study 681 Himalayan lakes
The state's project report will be submitted to India's National Disaster Management Authority for funding support.
Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission will study 681 Himalayan glacial lakes to map out risks.
Himachal also sought greater international coordination for monitoring glacial lakes, particularly as 59 of the 76 identified lakes in the state, covering more than 10 hectares, were located in the Tibetan Himalayan region.
A dedicated GLOF workshop will further facilitate technical coordination and strengthen preparedness across the Himalayan states.