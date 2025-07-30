Himachal to collaborate with IITs, ISRO to study climate risks

Mandi cloudburst death toll rises to 21

This monsoon has been especially rough in Mandi—21 people have lost their lives so far, mostly due to cloudbursts, and 27 are still missing.

Singh said he's heartbroken over the losses but promised ongoing support for affected families.

Right now, relief teams are clearing debris and working hard to reopen blocked roads.

The state is also pushing for better early-warning systems and more help from the central government to handle climate risks going forward.