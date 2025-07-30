Himachal to collaborate with IITs, ISRO to study climate risks
After a deadly flash flood hit Mandi on July 28, Himachal Pradesh is joining forces with IIT Mandi, IIT Roorkee, and ISRO to figure out why natural disasters keep striking the state.
Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh shared that this move aims to get expert help in understanding and hopefully preventing future tragedies.
Mandi cloudburst death toll rises to 21
This monsoon has been especially rough in Mandi—21 people have lost their lives so far, mostly due to cloudbursts, and 27 are still missing.
Singh said he's heartbroken over the losses but promised ongoing support for affected families.
Right now, relief teams are clearing debris and working hard to reopen blocked roads.
The state is also pushing for better early-warning systems and more help from the central government to handle climate risks going forward.