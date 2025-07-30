Next Article
Odisha: OSSSC's 2,895 recruitment exam called off
Odisha's big recruitment exam for 2,895 government jobs—like Revenue Inspector and ICDS Supervisor—has been called off.
This happened after a petition questioned why all 293,000 prelims qualifiers were allowed to take the Main exam, instead of the usual 15,000.
The test was supposed to run from August 1 to September 4.
What about the candidates?
These jobs are vital for land records, disaster response, and child welfare across Odisha.
Now, thousands of hopeful candidates are left waiting as OSSSC says future hiring depends on court orders.
If you applied or know someone who did, keep an eye on official updates for what's next.