Himachal's Chamba ambulance worker braves landslide to rescue 7-month-old baby
India
A video from Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, is making waves online, showing an ambulance worker braving a landslide to carry a seven-month-old baby to safety.
With heavy rains causing falling rocks and blocked roads, the worker carefully crossed the debris-strewn path while locals and emergency staff watched from safer spots.
Clip sparks calls for safety measures
The clip has sparked huge praise for the worker's courage, with many calling him a hero.
At the same time, it has people talking about how landslides keep disrupting life in Himachal and why there is an urgent need for stronger road safety measures in these risky areas.