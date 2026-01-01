Himachal's New Year snow: Good for farms, not so much for tourists
Himachal Pradesh kicked off the year with fresh snowfall in higher regions like Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, but famous spots like the main town areas of Shimla and Manali stayed mostly dry—leaving tourists a bit let down.
However, higher reaches near Shimla, such as Kufri and Narkanda, did receive some snowfall.
Rohtang Pass picked up 12cm of snow, while Baralacha got the most at 20cm.
Why does this matter?
The state's weather office says more light rain or snow is on the way for January 2, 5, and 6.
Cold wave conditions are sticking around until January 4, with temperatures expected to dip by up to seven degrees in some areas.
Why farmers are breathing easier
After one of the driest Decembers since records began in 1901—missing out on nearly all its usual rainfall—this snowfall is a lifeline for Himachal's farmers.
It helps refill water sources and gives a much-needed boost to local agriculture.