Himachal's New Year snow: Good for farms, not so much for tourists India Jan 01, 2026

Himachal Pradesh kicked off the year with fresh snowfall in higher regions like Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, but famous spots like the main town areas of Shimla and Manali stayed mostly dry—leaving tourists a bit let down.

However, higher reaches near Shimla, such as Kufri and Narkanda, did receive some snowfall.

Rohtang Pass picked up 12cm of snow, while Baralacha got the most at 20cm.